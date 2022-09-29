White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that stopped an eight-game losing streak for the White Sox.
Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save for the White Sox, who moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland clinched the division last weekend.