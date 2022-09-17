White, defense lead No. 16 NC State past Texas Tech 27-14

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried No. 16 North Carolina State past Texas Tech, 27-14 on Saturday night.
Facing the Bowl Subdivision's top passing offense, N.C. State's veteran defense harassed quarterback Donovan Smith and shut down any ground game the Red Raiders tried to muster. The highlight was White's fourth-down pick of Smith's overthrown second-quarter ball, with White taking the interception down the left side with three teammates sprinting to escort him all the way to the end zone.