White helps Arizona State hold off San Francisco 71-67

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Romello White scored 14 points including a pivotal short hook shot with 1:31 left, and Arizona State held on to beat San Francisco 71-67 on Tuesday night.

Remy Martin had 14 points, five assists and six rebounds for the Sun Devils (5-2). Martin, Arizona State’s leading scorer who was coming off a career-high 33 against Providence a week earlier, shot 4 of 15 and had four turnovers. White finished with 11 rebounds, and Taeshon Cherry scored 10 points.

Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points and Khalil Shabazz added 15 for San Francisco (7-2). The Dons have lost consecutive games after winning their first seven.

The game was tight throughout the second half with 12 lead changes.

Bouyea made two free throws with 1:49 remaining to make it 68-66. White, who left the game twice for an ankle injury and cut on his chin, answered with a hook shot near the base line.

San Francisco missed numerous chances to score after that but missed two 3s and a layup.

Khalid Thomas sealed the win for Arizona State with a free throw with 5.9 second left. Thomas then stole the ensuing inbounds pass near midcourt.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: It wasn’t pretty by any stretch and the Sun Devils were lucky to get out of California with a win. They committed 12 turnovers and really struggled to find a secondary scorer to pick up the pace with Martin’s off night.

San Francisco: The Dons lost at home for the first time this season despite a gritty effort. Because they’re playing a back-to-back, the Dons won’t have much time to think about where it went wrong late either.

MARTIN GETS A BREAK

Martin logged more playing time (29 minutes) than any other Arizona State player. At least this game he got a chance to rest. Martin payed all 40 minutes in the Sun Devils win over Princeton a week earlier.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils return to Tempe to host Louisiana on Saturday.

San Francisco: Play California on Wednesday at War Memorial Gym. The Dons beat the Bears 79-60 in Berkeley last December.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25