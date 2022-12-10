Whitmore shines for Villanova in win over Boston College

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong hit a 3-pointer that began a 9-0 run that also included five points by Whitmore on a 3-pointer and a dunk. The lead ballooned from there and twice reached 24 points, the first when Brendan Hausen hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 to go.