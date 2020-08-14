Wiegman to leave Dutch in 2021, coach England's women's team

LONDON (AP) — Sarina Wiegman will leave her role as manager of the Netherlands' women’s team after next year’s Olympic Games to take charge of England as the replacement for Phil Neville.

Wiegman will be installed in September 2021 ahead of the European Championship in 2022 that is being staged in England, the Football Association said Friday. Her four-year deal also takes in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, and Euro 2025.

She led the Dutch to victory at a home Euros in 2017 and to the final of the World Cup last year, where they lost to the United States. As a player, she was captain of the national team and made 104 appearances.

Neville will remain in charge of the England team until July 2021, with the FA saying it has been “particularly impressed with his continued commitment and hard work during this period of transition.”

A decision on the head coach of Britain’s women’s team for the Olympics will be announced in due course, the FA added.

