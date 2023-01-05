William & Mary 69, Northeastern 66

Doherty 4-8 0-0 8, Stucke 7-13 0-2 18, King 4-7 0-0 9, Telfort 2-7 1-1 5, Troutman 1-2 1-3 3, Pridgen 6-10 0-0 14, Cormier 4-6 1-1 9, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, McClintock 0-1 0-0 0, Metcalf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 3-7 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling