Williams leads No. 10 UConn to 90-49 rout of Georgetown JOHN ALTAVILLA, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2022
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 19 points to lead No. 10 UConn to a 90-49 rout of Georgetown on Sunday.
Azzi Fudd scored all 12 of her points in the first half and Nika Muhl added 11 for the Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East), who won their fourth straight since having the program's almost nine-year conference winning streak snapped by Villanova.
Written By
JOHN ALTAVILLA