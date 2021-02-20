Williams scores 40, leads WSU over Stanford in 3 OTs, 85-76 Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 8:26 p.m.
1 of14 Stanford guard Bryce Wills (2) and Washington State forward Aljaz Kunc (4) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Stanford forward Max Murrell (10), guard Daejon Davis (1), and Washington State center Dishon Jackson (21) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Stanford guard Michael O'Connell (5) attempts a 3-pointer as Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Stanford guard Bryce Wills (2) attempts a shot as Washington State center Efe Abogidi (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Stanford forward Jaiden Delaire (11) attempts a shot as Washington State forward Aljaz Kunc (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) reacts after scoring a basket while being fouled by Stanford guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) attempts a layup next to Stanford forward Oscar da Silva (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Stanford guard Daejon Davis (1) drives to the basket as Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Stanford forward Ziaire Williams (3) hangs on the rim after dunking the ball as Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) and guard Noah Williams (24) look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Pete Caster/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored a career-high 40 points and Washington State outlasted Stanford 85-76 in triple overtime on Saturday.
Williams, who scored his previous career high of 32 in the Cougars' win over Cal on Thursday, made 12 of 35 shots, including 8 of 18 from the arc, and 8 of 10 free throws with nine turnovers. His 40 points were the most for WSU since Klay Thompson scored 43 in 2011. The sophomore's father, Guy Williams, scored what was then a WSU-record 43 points in 1983. The record is 45 by Brian Quinnett in 1986.