Shelton competed in the 32nd annual Wilton Invitational.

Coach Mike Gambardella’s boys’ team placed sixth in the 3-mile varsity race that was won by Amity.

Will Rodrigues ran the course in 17:47 to earn 27th in the field of 147 runners. Jayden Opper was 28th in 17:49, Luke Pacheco 41st in 18:07, Jeremy Aprea 53rd in 18:33 and Harrison Garrett 57th in 18:42. Joe Giovannini finished in 19:36, Ben DeMartino in 19:40, Gabriel Zamani in 20:14, Matt Darak in 20:27 and Joe Vostinak in 21:12.

Coach Katelyn Turner’s Gaelettes were 14th in the girls’ race. Glastonbury won the 2.5-miler that saw 115 varsity runners compete.

Hannah Andrejczyk was 69th with a time of 18:28. Emily Vasser was next in 19:01. Running in a pack were Theresa Weissenberg (20:15), Megan Breunig (20:19), Summer Spinelli (20:28) and Meena Chandir (20:29). Sofia Gasbarro finished in 20:46 and Olivia Salluhi in 23:17.

Junior varsity race

Taylor Ostrosky led Shelton with a time of 20:33. She was followed across the finish line by Rhianna de Andrade (24:05), Alexandra de Andrade (25:11), Julia Sutcliffe (25:27) and Emily Cacchillo (26:19).

Joe Schiappa ran a 21:01 to take 40th in the field of 183 runners in the boys’ race. Chris Carroll (21:46), Jacob Cupole (22:00), Paul Pavliouk (22:02) and Clay Targowski (22:11.7) were top 80. Joe Ciambriello (22:11), Josh Ilano (24:45), Jason Loh (25:11), Anthony Carlucci (27:25) and Jack Gloria (28:58) rounded out the lineup.

Freshman race

Alex Van Tine was 38th out of 133 runners with a time of 9:39 in the 1.5-mile run. Sam Kim was 59th (10:16), Prem Shah 88th (11:11) and Dominic Golebiowski 114th (12:00).

Malaikah Johnson led the girls with a time of 14:13. Jessica Fedesco ran a 16:47.

