Sports

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2

Winnipeg 1 1 2 4
Buffalo 0 1 1 2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Samberg 2 (Schmidt), 6:35.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Olofsson 16 (Jokiharju, Mittelstadt), 12:02. 3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 8 (Ehlers, DeMelo), 14:11.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Jost 4 (Dahlin, Olofsson), 2:50. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 21 (Ehlers), 7:19. 6, Winnipeg, Kuhlman 2 (Connor, Dillon), 19:17 (en).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-9-9_27. Buffalo 10-16-15_41.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 5.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 21-10-1 (41 shots-39 saves). Buffalo, Luukkonen 9-4-1 (26-23).

A_15,208 (19,070). T_2:27.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ben O'Quinn.

