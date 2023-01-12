Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2

Winnipeg 1 1 2 \u2014 4 Buffalo 0 1 1 \u2014 2 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Samberg 2 (Schmidt), 6:35. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Olofsson 16 (Jokiharju, Mittelstadt), 12:02. 3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 8 (Ehlers, DeMelo), 14:11. Third Period_4, Buffalo, Jost 4 (Dahlin, Olofsson), 2:50. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 21 (Ehlers), 7:19. 6, Winnipeg, Kuhlman 2 (Connor, Dillon), 19:17 (en). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-9-9_27. Buffalo 10-16-15_41. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 5. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 21-10-1 (41 shots-39 saves). Buffalo, Luukkonen 9-4-1 (26-23). A_15,208 (19,070). T_2:27. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ben O'Quinn.