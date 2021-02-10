Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 12 5 10 15 0 4 0 0 1 30 .167 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 12 8 6 14 10 0 2 0 2 45 .178 F 81 Kyle Connor 12 7 5 12 -5 6 4 0 1 29 .241 F 9 Andrew Copp 12 4 8 12 5 4 1 0 0 35 .114 F 26 Blake Wheeler 12 3 8 11 -9 14 1 0 0 25 .120 F 17 Adam Lowry 12 4 5 9 1 0 0 0 1 25 .160 D 4 Neal Pionk 12 0 9 9 3 2 0 0 0 19 .000 F 22 Mason Appleton 12 3 4 7 5 4 0 0 0 23 .130 F 25 Paul Stastny 12 2 4 6 5 4 1 0 1 17 .118 D 24 Derek Forbort 12 1 4 5 4 12 0 0 0 17 .059 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 12 1 4 5 4 2 0 0 0 10 .100 D 44 Josh Morrissey 12 0 4 4 -4 2 0 0 0 21 .000 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 8 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 23 Trevor Lewis 12 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 11 .091 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 12 0 1 1 1 14 0 0 0 14 .000 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 4 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 3 0 0 0 -2 6 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 11 0 0 0 5 6 0 0 0 18 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 12 41 76 117 21 94 9 1 7 362 .113 OPPONENT TOTALS 12 34 65 99 -24 110 7 0 4 370 .092 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 9 542 2.55 5 3 1 0 23 258 0.911 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 3 181 2.98 2 1 0 0 9 110 0.918 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 12 728 2.67 7 4 1 0 32 368 .908 41 76 94 OPPONENT TOTALS 12 728 3.17 5 5 2 0 38 359 .887 34 65 110 More for youSportsDefending champion and top-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson...By Joe MorelliSportsNo. 2 UConn vs. Seton Hall: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour