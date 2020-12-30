Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

Wake Forest 14 0 7 7 — 28 Wisconsin 0 14 14 14 — 42 First Quarter WF_Roberson 4 pass from Hartman (Crane kick), 11:21. WF_Roberson 18 pass from Hartman (Crane kick), 7:21. Second Quarter WIS_J.Chenal 2 run (Larsh kick), 13:28. WIS_Mertz 1 run (Larsh kick), 3:21. Third Quarter WF_Roberson 8 pass from Hartman (Crane kick), 11:11. WIS_Mertz 1 run (Larsh kick), 8:46. WIS_Stokke 14 pass from Mertz (Larsh kick), 1:20. Fourth Quarter WIS_Groshek 1 run (Larsh kick), 13:49. WIS_Berger 1 run (Larsh kick), 9:24. WF_Beal-Smith 1 run (Crane kick), :06. ___ WF WIS First downs 27 19 Rushes-yards 35-111 44-122 Passing 407 144 Comp-Att-Int 24-52-4 13-20-1 Return Yards 25 91 Punts-Avg. 3-45.7 6-35.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-26 6-39 Time of Possession 26:09 33:51 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Wake Forest, Beal-Smith 21-82, Ellison 6-19, Hartman 5-8, Kern 3-2. Wisconsin, Groshek 13-41, Berger 15-34, Chandler 1-18, Wolf 2-12, Mertz 5-12, J.Chenal 5-7, Stokke 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Dike 1-(minus 2). PASSING_Wake Forest, Hartman 20-37-4-318, Kern 2-8-0-61, Griffis 2-7-0-28. Wisconsin, Wolf 2-3-1-14, Mertz 11-17-0-130. RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Roberson 8-131, Greene 6-122, Morin 5-91, Chapman 2-40, Beal-Smith 2-20, Ellison 1-3. Wisconsin, Dunn 6-60, Groshek 3-14, Dike 2-35, Ferguson 1-21, Stokke 1-14. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Wisconsin, 48.