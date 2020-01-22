Wisconsin pulls away from Nebraska for 82-68 win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 14 points, D'Mitrik Trice added 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Wisconsin used a big second half to power past Nebraska 82-68 on Tuesday night.

After leading 39-38 at halftime, the Badgers (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten) opened the second half on a 20-4 run to hand the Cornhuskers (7-12, 2-6) their fourth straight loss.

Davison sparked the surge by knocking down back-to-back 3s out of the locker room. The junior guard scored 11 points in the second half to help the Badgers bounce back from a loss to then-No. 15 Michigan State (now No. 11) on Friday.

Dachon Burke Jr. had a game-high 20 points and Kevin Cross scored 17 off the bench for Nebraska, which countered with a 19-7 run of its own to pull within 66-61 with less than 8:00 to play. But that was as close as the Cornhuskers would come.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who was averaging 12.5 points on 55% shooting and 7.8 rebounds over the Cornhuskers' last four games, finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

Nate Reuvers, who had 11 points and four blocks, moved into fourth place on Wisconsin's all-time blocks list.

Nebraska's Dachon Burke, left, shoots past Wisconsin's Micah Potter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Madison, Wis.

With the Badgers up 16-15 early, Micah Potter and Brevin Pritzl came off the bench and sparked an 8-0 run to put Wisconsin ahead 24-15, prompting a Nebraska timeout with 10:46 to play in the first half.

Nebraska countered with a 10-0 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Cam Mack, to go up 25-24 with just under 6:00 to go before halftime. Mack had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

But the Badgers came back and took a 31-26 lead after a Potter 3 and they never trailed again. The first half saw five lead changes.

BIG PICTURE

Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska squad has only won one game in the New Year. It doesn't get any easier for the Cornhuskers, who have another road test at 24th-ranked Rutgers on Saturday.

Wisconsin, which relies heavily on its balanced offensive attack, had eight different players hit 3-pointers on Tuesday. The Badgers made a single-game record 18 3s and has now won seven of its last nine.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: At No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday.

Wisconsin: At Purdue on Friday.

