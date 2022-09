Morry Gash/AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler will miss at least one game after injuring his left leg in a season-opening victory over Illinois State.

The status report No. 18 Wisconsin released Monday ruled Wohler out for Saturday's home game with Washington State (1-0). Badgers coach Paul Chryst indicated there's a strong possibility the injury will keep Wohler out for a longer period.