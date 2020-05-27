With NFL in limbo, Dolphins stadium unveils drive-in movies

Recommended Video:

FORT LAUDERDALE Fla. (AP) — It's as close to the end zone as Miami Dolphins fans are going to get for now. Months after hosting the Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium is converting into both a drive-in and open-air move theater.

The stadium's new drive-in will accommodate up to 230 cars, while the open-air theater offers a more intimate viewing experience on the plaza. Guests can even order food and drinks online and have them delivered while enjoying the show.

Stadium officials said they would show classic Miami Dolphins content and family-friendly movies, while following social distancing guidelines, according to a news release. They did not mention when tickets would go on sale or when the screenings would begin.

CEO Tom Garfinkel said they've spent weeks trying to come up with safe options for residents to watch movies, attend concerts and celebrate graduations at the stadium in Miami Gardens.

“It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time,” he said in a statement.

Officials also announced Wednesday that, beginning next week, the stadium would serve 1,000 meals five days a week for up to a year for local families in need through a voucher system. The multi-million dollar gift will also create jobs and generate revenue for the hard-hit restaurant industry.

Hard Rock Stadium is shown Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. Hard Rock Stadium is shown Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. Photo: David J. Phillip, ASSOCIATED PRESS Photo: David J. Phillip, ASSOCIATED PRESS Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close With NFL in limbo, Dolphins stadium unveils drive-in movies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

It's unclear when football games will resume, but Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he’s confident the NFL will play in 2020, with or without spectators.

Earlier this month, the Dolphins said their stadium was committed to becoming the first to receive accreditation from a cleaning industry association for infectious disease prevention efforts. Garfinkel said the team is considering social distancing proposals for games, and perhaps limiting crowds to 15,000.

Hard Rock Stadium has been the home of six Super Bowls, including February's Super Bowl LIV. It recently completed a $755 million, multi-year renovation.