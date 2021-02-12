With roster thinned, BC has turned to walk-on 'Martians' JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 3:44 a.m.
1 of6 Boston College forward Andrew Kenny (23), who joined the team as a walk-on, congratulates teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Boston. With COVID-19 protocols limiting Boston College to six scholarship players for its games against North Carolina State and Wake Forest, the Eagles relied on walk-ons to fill out their bench. Kenny had two rebounds in the six minutes he played against Wake Forest. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — “Martians!” Boston College coach Jim Christian will shout, summoning his scout team to the court. And in they run from the sideline, ready for whatever, wearing the green practice jerseys that gave them their nickname.
“That’s like our calling card,” said forward Will Jackowitz, one of five BC walk-ons who had no expectations of playing time this season before the pandemic whittled the Eagles roster to a nub.