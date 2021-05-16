Wiz to face Celtics after beating Hornets for 8th in East

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 Sunday with Bradley Beal scoring 20 of his 25 points in the second half.
The Hornets, who led by as many as 16 points in the first half, closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak to drop to the 10th spot in the East and will play at the Indiana Pacers in a win-or-go-home game in the play-in round.