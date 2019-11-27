Wooden Legacy field reduced to 4 teams for 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Wooden Legacy will be reduced to four teams and played over two days during Thanksgiving week in 2020.

Next year’s event will feature Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA and Virginia in games at Anaheim Convention Center.

Owned by ESPN Events, the event named for late Hall of Fame coach John Wooden has a new title sponsor in Paycom Software Inc. this year. The 2019 edition beginning Thursday features No. 14 Arizona, Charleston, Long Beach State, Penn, Pepperdine, Providence, UCF and Wake Forest.

The event was created in 2013 when the John R. Wooden Classic was merged with the Anaheim Classic. It has been an eight-team, three-day event played over Thanksgiving weekend.

