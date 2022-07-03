Woodruff strikes out 8, Brewers beat Bucs for series split

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six scoreless innings, steering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Woodruff (7-3) gave up six hits, his most since May 9, but made up for it with a fifth straight start in which he didn't give up more than two earned runs. The right-hander has 18 strikeouts in 11 innings since returning June 28 after being sidelined with Raynaud’s syndrome, which decreased blood flow to his pitching fingers.

Omar Narváez gave the Brewers their two runs by driving a cutter from Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-6) 427 feet in the fifth inning over the Clemente Wall in right field. The homer, which nearly bounced into the Allegheny River, was his third of the season and ended a 25-game drought.

Josh Hader struck out two and got Bryan Reynolds to fly out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his 25th save.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino did not play Sunday, but was reinstated after his 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Milwaukee outscored Pittsburgh 32-17 in the four-game series, but earned only a split.

Thompson surrendered two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, and faced one over the minimum through the first four innings before walking Kolten Wong on four pitches to start the fifth, setting up Narváez’s home run. Thompson hadn't pitched since June 17 because of nerve inflammation is his right forearm.

Pittsburgh struck out 14 times, stranded 11 and was 0 for 10 with a runner in scoring position. Its best chance came in the fifth, when Jack Suwinski laced a leadoff double to right. The Pirates were unable to move him before Ke'Bryan Hayes grounded to short, ending the inning.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. … LHP Manny Bañuelos was acquired from the New York Yankees for cash considerations.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Tyrone Taylor was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list retroactive to July 2.

Pirates: RHP Duane Underwood Jr. was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. He relieved Thompson, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. ... RHP Yerry De Los Santos was placed on the COVID-19 IL.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (6-3, 4.02 ERA) will take the mound Monday, when Milwaukee starts a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. He has allowed 20 earned runs in his past four starts after giving up five in his previous four.

Pirates: LHP José Quintana (1-4, 3.43) is expected to start Tuesday, when Pittsburgh welcomes the Yankees for the first of a two-game set. Quintana has not won since May 9 despite allowing fewer than four earned runs in seven of nine starts since.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports