Woodside's TD in final minute lifts Titans past Cards 26-23 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Aug. 27, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Logan Woodside scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 52 seconds left and the Tennessee Titans wrapped up the preseason Saturday night by rallying to beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23.
Woodside's rally likely won't be enough to remain veteran Ryan Tannehill's backup despite helping the Titans (2-1) finish the preseason with a second straight home win. Woodside was 5 of 9 for 43 yards on his lone drive, but rookie Malik Willis turned in his best performance this preseason in his third start.
