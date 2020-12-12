World Cup winner Paolo Rossi's funeral held in Vicenza Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 11:26 a.m.
His jersey with number 20 of the winning World Cup team is placed on the coffin of Paolo Rossi during his funeral service, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, died at the age of 64.
His former teammates in the winning World Cup team Marco Tardelli, Antonio Cabrini, Gianpiero Marini, Alessandro Altobelli carry the coffin of Paolo Rossi as it leaves the church after his funeral service, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
His former teammates in the winning World Cup team Marco Tardelli, Antonio Cabrini, Gianpiero Marini, Alessandro Altobelli carry the coffin of Paolo Rossi as it leaves the church after his funeral service, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
His former teammate in the winning World Cup team Antonio Cabrini reads a message during the funeral service of Paolo Rossi, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
His jersey with number 20 of the winning World Cup team was placed on the coffin of Paolo Rossi during his funeral service, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Paolo Maldini embraces Francesca Cappelletti, the wife of Paolo Rossi, after his funeral service, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
The first page of Gazzetta dello Sport with the title "Champions of the World" was placed at the entrance of the church during the funeral service of Paolo Rossi, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
His former teammates in the Italian winning World Cup team, Marco Tardelli and Antonio Cabrini, right, carry the coffin of Paolo Rossi as it leaves the church after his funeral service, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
People who were not able to enter the church for the funeral service of Paolo Rossi wait outside, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
His former teammates in the winning World Cup team Daniele Massaro, Franco Baresi and Giuseppe Bergomi attend the funeral service of Paolo Rossi, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
The wife and the daughters of Paolo Rossi follow his coffin as it leaves the church after his funeral service, in Vicenza, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
VICENZA, Italy (AP) — Paolo Rossi's former teammates served as pallbearers on Saturday at the funeral of the 1982 World Cup hero, who died Wednesday at the age of 64.
Only 300 people were allowed into the cathedral in Vicenza because of coronavirus restrictions but thousands had paid their respects to Rossi in the preceding days when his coffin was placed in a viewing room at the Stadio Menti.