Wright IV leads Colorado to 91-49 win over Omaha Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 7:36 p.m.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and eight assists and Colorado never trailed in its 91-49 win over Omaha on Wednesday.
Wright made 6 of 8 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and did not commit a turnover. Freshman Jabari Walker had season highs with 15 points and nine rebounds, Dallas Walton scored 14 points and D'Shawn Schwartz added 11 for Colorado (4-1).