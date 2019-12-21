Wyoming holds off Denver in overtime 72-66

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Maldonado and Jake Hendricks combined for 39 points and 14 rebounds and Wyoming outlasted Denver 72-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Maldonado finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (4-9), while Hendricks added 19 points and five boards. Trevon Taylor came off the bench to score 16 with seven rebounds.

Denver sent the game to overtime when Ade Murkey scored on a layup with 53 seconds remaining to play. Hunter Thompson hit two free throws 9 seconds into the extra period, Hendricks followed with a 3-pointer and Wyoming stayed in front from there.

Jase Thompson topped the Pioneers (4-10) with 24 points. Reserve David Nzekwesi notched his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Murkey added 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

