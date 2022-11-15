Xavier 78, Fairfield 65

Cook 8-11 3-3 19, Jeanne-Rose 1-3 5-6 7, Willis 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 5-10 1-2 14, Long 3-13 1-1 8, Crisler 3-11 0-0 8, Johns 1-7 0-0 3, Leach 0-3 4-4 4, Maidoh 1-1 0-1 2, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 14-17 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling