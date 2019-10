Xavier defeats Shelton in SCC boys soccer

Shelton and Xavier played a defensive SCC boys soccer match on Tuesday, with the Falcons winning a 2-0 decision.

Xavier broke through on Jason Salley’s unassisted goal in the 56th minute. The Falcons’ Brendan Montano scored with five minutes remaining.

Patrick Feliciano had five saves for Shelton (4-2-1).

Xavier is 5-1-0.