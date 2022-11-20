Yale 112, John Jay 55

Alleyne 3-9 2-2 8, Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Evelyn 0-1 0-0 0, Leston 0-5 1-2 1, Watkins 6-17 0-0 14, Kopec 2-5 2-3 7, Delgado 3-7 0-0 6, Stewart 2-2 2-2 8, Calderon 2-7 0-0 5, Mercedes 0-1 0-0 0, Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 7-9 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling