Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT

Kelly 5-11 0-2 10, Knowling 8-17 2-3 18, Mahoney 3-7 6-6 14, Mbeng 1-6 0-0 2, Poulakidas 3-12 1-2 8, Jarvis 4-6 2-2 10, Gharram 0-2 0-1 0, Feinberg 0-2 0-0 0, Molloy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-16 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling