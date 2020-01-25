https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Yale-73-Brown-62-15002960.php
Yale 73, Brown 62
Atkinson 0-0 0-0 24, Bruner 0-0 0-0 0, Cotton 0-0 0-0 20, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, Swain 0-0 0-0 2, Yess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 46.
Anderson 6-17 5-5 20, Choh 5-12 2-3 12, Cowan 3-5 0-0 9, Friday 0-0 0-0 0, Gainey 0-0 2-2 2, Hunsaker 3-10 0-0 8, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 20.
Halftime_Yale 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Yale 0-0 (), Brown 0-0 (Cowan 3-4, Anderson 3-8, Hunsaker 2-8, Choh 0-2). Rebounds_Yale 18 (Bruner 8), Brown 20 (Choh 11). Assists_Yale 4 (Atkinson, Monroe 2), Brown 7 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls_Yale 0, Brown 0. A_2,575 (2,800).
