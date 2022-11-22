Yale 73, Vermont 44

Fiorillo 2-8 2-3 6, Veretto 5-11 0-0 12, Gibson 2-6 0-0 5, Penn 3-5 0-0 6, Sullivan 2-7 0-0 4, Duncan 1-4 1-3 3, Deloney 3-7 1-2 8, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Alamutu 0-1 0-0 0, Hurley 0-1 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 4-8 44.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling