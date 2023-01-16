Yale 81, Brown 78

Anya 0-1 0-0 0, Owusu-Anane 2-4 0-0 4, Lilly 9-16 4-4 28, Wojcik 5-11 2-4 13, Cooley 5-9 1-2 12, Friday 3-5 0-0 6, Ferrari 3-6 0-1 8, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Cowan 2-7 0-0 5, Erold 0-0 0-0 0, Kloman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-11 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling