Yale 86, Howard 40

Dickson 4-9 0-1 8, Settle 6-14 0-0 14, Wood 1-8 0-0 3, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 1-5 0-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-2 0, Weaver 0-1 1-2 1, Lewis 1-5 0-1 2, Okojie 1-1 0-0 2, Rhames 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 1-8 40.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling