Yankees 11, Orioles 8
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|LMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Sntnder cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|3
|3
|6
|J.Ptrsn lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Wlkrs ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Valera 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|10
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|302—
|8
|New York
|310
|133
|00x—11
E_Sisco (5). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 3B_Alberto (2), Gardner (6). HR_Mancini (29), Alberto (7), Torres 2 (26), Ford (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Blach L,0-1
|4
|7
|7
|6
|3
|4
|E.Phillips
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Eshelman
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|C.Green
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply W,1-0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Lail H,1
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Cortes Jr.
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Ottavino S,2-7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Blach pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
E.Phillips pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
WP_Blach.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:51. A_40,354 (47,309).
