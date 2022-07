Colin E. Braley/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees made the first of what could be a flurry of moves ahead of next week’s trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers on Wednesday night.

Right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way went to the Royals with left-hander T.J. Sikkema.