NEW YORK (AP) — With what appeared to be the first full house on hand since 2019, the New York Yankees postponed Friday's Subway Series opener against the New York Mets because of rain.

The game at Yankee Stadium was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Each game will be set to go seven innings under pandemic rules.