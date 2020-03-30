Yearsley earns state gymnastics title

Will Yearsley, a sixth grader at Perry Hill School, earned All Around CT state champion honors at the Connecticut State Men’s Gymnastics Competition March 8 at Suffield Gymnastics Academy in Suffield.

Yearsley placed first in the vault, high bar, pommel horse and parallel bars and second on floor and rings. His combined score on all six events earned him his fourth All Around Connecticut State Champion title.

Yearsley, along with two other gymnasts in his level and age group, was to represent the state of Connecticut at the regional championships, which were to be held in April. He trains at New Era Gymnastics in Hamden, where he is coached by Alex Flores and Chris Caso.