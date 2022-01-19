Yorkshire hires Gibson amid rebuild after racism scandal

LEEDS, England (AP) — Former West Indies allrounder Ottis Gibson was hired as head coach of English cricket team Yorkshire on Wednesday, with the club saying his arrival will “help foster a culture of inclusion” amid a racism scandal.
Yorkshire’s entire coaching staff left the club last month after a report found that former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of “racial harassment and bullying." Yorkshire's handling of the scandal led to the loss of sponsors and the right to stage international matches at Headingley.