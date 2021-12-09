Young, Ahrens lead No. 21 Ohio State past Towson 85-74

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Young scored 18 points, Justin Ahrens had 16 points on five 3-pointers and No. 21 Ohio State held off Towson 85-74 on Wednesday night.

E.J. Liddell made all eight of his free throws and scored 15 points for Ohio State (7-2), and Zed Key added 13 points for the Buckeyes, who have beaten two unranked opponents since knocking off then-No. 1 Duke last week.