Young scores 32 as Hawks rally from 19 down to beat Magic JOHN DENTON, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 11:02 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young scored 32 points and hit the go-ahead free throws with eight seconds remaining as the Atlanta Hawks rallied from 19 down in the second half to beat the Orlando Magic 115-112 on Wednesday night.
Young had 20 points after halftime to lead the Hawks back from a 61-42 deficit at the break. They shot 9 of 13 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and 21 of 45 in the game to complete their biggest comeback of the season.