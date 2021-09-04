Young throws 4 TDs, No. 1 Alabama routs No. 14 Miami 44-13 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Looking very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title, No. 1 Alabama opened its season with a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami on Saturday behind four touchdown passes from Bryce Young in his first college start.
The sophomore from Southern California completed 27 of 38 for 344 yards, hooking up with Cameron Latu on a pair of scoring plays and burying the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.