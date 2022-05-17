Youth basketball camp registration

The Prime Time Player Basketball Camp sponsored by the Shelton Parks & Rec and directed by Shelton High basketball head coaches Brian Gardiner and John Danielski will take place from June 27 through July 1.

Session 1 Girls Ages 11-14 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Shelton High School

Session 2 Boys Ages 6-10 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Shelton Intermediate School

Session 3 Boys Ages 11-14 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. Shelton High School

Session 4 Girls Ages 6-10 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. Shelton Intermediate School

The cost is $125 per player. ($100 each for two or more players from the same family.)

To register your child go to: https://sheltonparksandrec.recdesk.com

When on that website, click programs and then click sports camps.