Zippy Chippy, horse racing's lovable loser, dies at 31 BETH HARRIS, AP Racing Writer April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 4:28 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Michael Blowen, founder and president of Old Friends farm, feeds carrots to Zippy Chippy on Friday, July 20, 2012, near Georgetown, Ky. Zippy Chippy, horse racing's lovable loser who never won in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding had been living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm announced his death Saturday, April 16, 2022. Bruce Schreiner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Jockie Eugene Olmo Jr., riding Zippy Chippy, left, passes pacer Paddy's Laddy, being driven by Cat Manzi, Saturday, March 17, 2001, just before the finish line to win an exhibition race at Freehold Raceway in Freehold, N.J. Zippy Chippy, horse racing's lovable loser who never won in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding had been living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm announced his death Saturday, April 16, 2022. CHRISTOPHER BARTH/AP Show More Show Less
Zippy Chippy, horse racing's lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31.
The bay gelding was living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night. A veterinarian had yet to determine the cause, according to the farm's Cynthia Grisolia.