Zoe Rogers is playing singles and doubles in her first year with the St. Michael’s College women’s tennis team.

A sophomore, Rogers plays No. 3 doubles with Sarah Knickerbocker (Essex Junction, Vt./Essex). They were paired, with Rogers winning a service game, in a season-opening loss to the Franklin Pierce Ravens.

Rogers opened her singles career with a straight-set loss from No. 4 singles to a Raven ranked 16th in last year's final ITA regional rankings.

A two-sport standout at Shelton, Rogers continues to do double duty as she played in six games her freshman year (fall 2019) for St. Michael’s women’s soccer team, scoring a goal and notching an assist.

An NE10 academic honor roll student majoring in business administration and psychology, Rogers played four years of varsity soccer and varsity tennis at Shelton High.

She helped the Gaels win Southern Connecticut Conference soccer titles as a freshman and senior. A team tennis captain as a senior, Rogers was an All-SCC Division II doubles player.

Coach Megan Collins was named head coach in January. She graduated from regional Division III power Kenyon (Ohio) College. The Purple Knights return four players from 2019-20 when they went 4-7 overall and 3-7 in conference.

An NE10 fall sport, the women's tennis season shifted to the spring for the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, corresponding with when the NCAA holds its championship for the sport.

The Purple Knights also lost 7-0 to defending Northeast-10 Conference champion Southern New Hampshire University, ranked sixth in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's (ITA) most recent East Region poll.