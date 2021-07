Zoe Rogers from Shelton was one of eight Saint Michael's College women's tennis players who qualified for Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete status for the 2020-21 school year.

Rogers is a rising junior for head coach Megan Collins.

As a squad, the Purple Knights drew an ITA All-Academic team accolade for the second straight year.

St. Michael’s was among four NE10 programs to garner ITA All-Academic team honors.

In all, 104 programs from Division II qualified by posting a 3.2 GPA or better for the most recent school year.