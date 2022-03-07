Zverev put on 1-year probation for outburst in Acapulco HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer March 7, 2022
1 of6 In this photo released by MexTenis, third-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany smashes his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after he struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. (Marcos Dominguez/MexTenis via AP) AP Show More Show Less
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was put on probation for one year by the ATP on Monday for violently hitting the chair umpire’s stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open.
If Zverev receives a code violation that results in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for “verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any other person while on-court or on-site,” he will be suspended from ATP events for eight weeks and fined an additional $25,000, the men’s tennis tour announced.
HOWARD FENDRICH