Abilene Christian 83, Seattle 68

Pleasant 9-18 3-3 24, Simmons 4-7 0-0 9, Cameron 4-7 2-2 11, Daniels 6-11 1-2 15, Dibba 3-8 1-2 7, Jackson 5-7 0-0 11, Steele 0-3 0-0 0, Bettiol 3-6 0-0 6, Madden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 7-9 83.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling