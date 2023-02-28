Alcorn St. 89, Texas Southern 81

Barnes 1-9 1-2 4, Nicholas 6-6 2-3 14, J.Walker 4-8 0-0 8, Granger 2-6 2-2 6, P.Henry 15-25 8-8 41, Farooq 0-0 0-0 0, Gilliam 2-4 0-0 4, Mortle 2-4 0-0 4, O'Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 13-15 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling