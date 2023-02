Right-hander Michael Wacha has agreed in principle to a contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal was still being finalized and pending Wacha passing a physical. The contract was believed to be for multiple years, similar to what the Padres gave right-hander Nick Martinez last year, and both people described it as “complicated."