Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional
Saturday's Matches

Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3

Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3

Sunday's Matches

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, River Plate 3

Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2

Tuesday's Matches

Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0

Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3

Wednesday's Matches

San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 0

Belgrano 2, Huracan 0

Racing Club 0, Newell's 1

Rosario Central 1, Independiente 0

Estudiantes 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Thursday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Godoy Cruz 3

Colon 2, Talleres 2

River Plate 3, Gimnasia 0

Tigre 1, Sarmiento 0

Saturday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Boca Juniors 0, Estudiantes 1

More for you

Gimnasia 0, Belgrano 2

Huracan 0, Argentinos 0

Sunday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Match

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Written By