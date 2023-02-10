Arizona St. 69, Stanford 65

Gaffney 0-3 0-2 0, Des.Cambridge 5-13 0-0 13, Collins 7-13 0-0 15, Horne 6-15 2-2 18, Nunez 2-5 1-2 7, Dev.Cambridge 4-8 2-4 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 2-6 0-0 4, Boakye 1-1 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-10 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling