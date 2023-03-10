Arizona St. 77, Southern Cal 72

Washington 0-4 2-4 2, Des.Cambridge 10-21 1-3 27, Dev.Cambridge 3-4 3-4 11, Collins 0-3 1-3 1, Horne 3-12 8-10 16, Gaffney 2-4 1-2 6, Neal 3-7 1-2 9, Muhammad 1-3 0-0 3, Brennan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 17-28 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling